Nigerian transgender influencer, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, also known as Jay Boogie, has opened up on the severe consequences of a botched buttocks enlargement surgery.

During an emotional Instagram Live session, Jay Boogie candidly discussed the challenges he has encountered since the botched surgery, a matter he had previously denied.

In the video, he called out the surgeon, accusing him of incompetence and asserting that his actions had not only adversely impacted his life but also derailed his career.

Distraught Jay Boogie revealed that, his entire life savings had been depleted on necessary medical supplies, specifically diapers.

“This man has messed up my whole life; all my money is going into buying diapers. I don’t have any money to take care of my siblings. I pray this doesn’t take my life… People are no longer donating to me.”

Watch video below