The highly anticipated Accra Marathon 2023, a prominent sporting event in Ghana, concluded today, November 11, in Accra.

Organised by the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, the event attracted a crowd of enthusiastic Ghanaians to the starting line at the event center.

This year’s Accra Marathon, held in collaboration with the First National Bank as the headline sponsor for a five-year term, featured three distinct races.

The categories included a challenging 42.2-kilometer run for professional athletes, a 10-kilometer run tailored for Junior High School students and a 10-kilometer run designated for corporate entities.

Commencing at the Regional Maritime University in Accra, the 42.2-kilometer route was lined with strategically placed stands offering water and first aid to support the runners.

Also, the 10-kilometer run for the corporate and Junior High School commenced at Korle Bu and ended at Dansoman.

The professionals crossed the finish line at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, followed by the junior and corporate runners.

Below is a collection of photos capturing the highlights from the exciting event.