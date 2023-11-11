The white wedding of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is the talk of town.

He wedded Regitta Affua Arthur on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

This follows their customary ceremony on Thursday, November 9.

The ceremony mirrored the grandeur of his traditional wedding, featuring a stunning display of luxurious cars.

Leading the fleet of cars was a red Lamborghini Aventador, a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The others include a black 2022 RAM 1500 TRX, and a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class to mention a few.

All the cars had custom number plates, Bareg-8-23, which represented a combination of their names and wedding date.

The presence of ex-football stars like Anthony Baffoe, Stephen Appiah, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko and many others added to the star-studded affair.

Watch some videos and photos below: