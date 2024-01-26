Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is back in full first-team training, marking the end of an extended period on the sidelines due to a muscle injury sustained in October 2023.

The 30-year-old’s return raises the possibility of his inclusion in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Partey’s injury not only forced him to miss Ghana’s initial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros but also kept him out of action during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana exited the competition at the group stage without securing a victory.

In an official statement, Arsenal confirmed Partey’s return to first-team training, highlighting the positive strides in his recovery.

The statement stated, “Thomas Partey has returned to first-team training ahead of our trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Thomas had been working on recovering from an ongoing muscle issue that had seen him out of action since early October.”

Despite facing strong competition in Arsenal’s midfield, where players like Declan Rice and Jorginho feature prominently, Partey’s comeback is expected to fortify the team’s options.

With only five appearances for the Gunners this season, the Black Stars midfielder is eager to secure a spot in the starting lineup and make a meaningful contribution to Arsenal’s Premier League campaign.