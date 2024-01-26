A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to a call by South African politician on former Presidents in Africa not to interfere in the work of their successors.

Julius Malema said it was crucial for former Presidents across the continent to be statesmen and allow current Presidents the space to govern effectively.

Mr. Anyidoho, an avowed critic of former President John Dramani Mahama shared a cryptic message on X former Twitter of Malema’s quote with by the caption: “Wu be ti borborliborbor,” and three laughing emojis.

Below is the post

Wu be ti borborliborbor 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/aum0ic1wYk — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 24, 2024

