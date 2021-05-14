Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has cautioned some political appointees over what he described as abuse of power.

According to him, the appointees should remember they will not stay in office forever, hence the need to change their ways.

“We cannot continue like this. Our National Security needs a proper overhaul and I am very worried for those who sit in power today and think they are gods and all that,” he fumed.

Mr George’s message of caution follows an alleged assault on two Citi FM journalists by National Security Operatives.

He made the remarks on Accra-based Metro TV as he draws inspiration from the popular movie, Game of Thrones.

“Winter is coming and it will be devastating. There will be no Jon Snow, Arya Stark or night walkers to guide them and you shall reap the weeds you are sowing today,” he warned.

As someone who was a victim of the operative during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019, he stressed the actions must be heavily condemned.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Security operatives stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station to whisk away Zoe Abu-Biadoo after picking up her colleague Caleb Kudah.

The two journalists were accused of filming and disseminating a video taken at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Security says it has initiated investigations into the assault during their arrest and interrogation.