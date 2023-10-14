Ghana will be hoping for their first win against Mexico when the two teams meet on Sunday, October 15, in a friendly game.

The game which is set to be played at the Bank of America Stadium is one of two friendlies for the Black Stars in the October international break.

Mexico have met the Black Stars in three previous games with the four-time African champions yet to pick up a win against Sunday’s opposition.

In those meetings as well, Ghana has scored just one goal, with the goal coming in a 2-1 defeat back in 2008.

Mexico have scored four goals in that period as well while they have won all three games, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

However, with six years already passed since their last meeting, both teams have changed a lot and there’s a desire on each other’s side to seal a win.

Chris Hughton, since taking over the Black Stars, has yet to lose a game after playing five matches. The former Premier League manager has three wins and two draws to his name including victories over the Central African Republic and Liberia in the last international break.

Just like Ghana, Mexico are also unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They have three wins and two draws during that period.

Possible starting lineups:

Mexico: Ochoa; K Alvarez, Sepulveda, Vasquez, Angulo; E Alvarez, Pineda; Alvarado, Rodriguez, Huerta; Jimenez.

Ghana: Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Aidoo, Opoku, Mensah; Partey, Salis; Nuamah, Kudus, Ayew; Inaki.

The game is scheduled for a 12:30 a.m. kickoff.