There is tension in Northern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following a violent altercation between two executives.

The party’s Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Razak Shamima, and the Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Gbewa allegedly traded blows at the party’s office over party funds.

The details surrounding the disagreement remain unclear, but the severity of the reported assault has raised concerns.

Hajia Shamima sustained injuries to her face and neck area.

She is said to have reported the assault to the Northern Regional Police to prompt action.

Hajia Shamima has vowed to take legal action against Mr Gbewa.

Party members and supporters are awaiting official statements from both Hajia Shamima and Mr. Gbewa, as well as from the leadership of the NDC in the Northern Region.