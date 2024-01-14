Adom TV presenter, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, has set the record straight regarding his alleged involvement in the bribery accusations made against Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama.

This follows a video recording of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in which he accused Asenso Boakye of corruption.

In the video, Mr Agyapong claimed that Asenso Boakye, during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House demanded bribes from foreigners.

To substantiate his allegations, he further urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bantama constituency to seek confirmation from Omanhene Asante, whom he claimed is aware of the corruption.

However, Omanhene Asante, in a rejoinder, has vehemently denied any knowledge or communication with Mr Agyapong regarding the corruption allegations against Asenso Boakye.

He clarified that, he has not met or spoken to Mr Agyapong on the matter and is not aware of any attempt by the former Deputy Chief of Staff to solicit bribes from foreigners.

The media personality admonished the public to disregard any insinuations linking him to the bribery scandal and urged caution in accepting information from the Assin Central MP in which his name was mentioned.