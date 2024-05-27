Damongo, the capital of Ghana’s Savannah Region, has been enveloped in darkness, earning it the ominous nickname “The Dark Capital.”

That raises concerns about the safety and well-being of the town’s residents, as well as the overall development of the region. The issue of non-functioning street lights within the municipality is a pressing concern.

Major thoroughfares such as the Canteen and, the Dass stretches and the Damongo-Sawla stretches are completely in darkness posing significant risk to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

According to statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), inadequate street lighting contributes to over 30 per cent of road crashes in Ghana. This staggering figure underscores the need for intervention to address this critical road safety issue.

The solution to the problem lies squarely with the Damongo Municipal Assembly, the local government authority tasked with the maintenance and sustainability of the street lights.

However, the local authorities have been negligent in their duties, hence leaving the town in darkness. The consequences of this neglect are far-reaching. The lack of functioning street lights not only disrupts the daily lives of commuters, but also creates an environment conducive to criminal activities such as theft, assault and vandalism.

This, in turn, leads to a pervasive sense of insecurity among the residents, deterring them from venturing out at night and negatively impacting social and economic activities. To address this, a coordinated effort involving the Ministry of Roads and Highways, local authorities and utility companies is required.

The Damongo Municipal Assembly must prioritise regular maintenance and prompt repair of the street lights ensuring that the funds collected from the street lighting levy are used for their intended purpose.

Furthermore, the implementation of a comprehensive monitoring system to identify and address non-functioning lights, as well as the exploration of sustainable solutions such as solar-powered street lights through collaboration with businesses and energy companies could provide a long-term solution to this problem.

The darkness that has beset Damongo is not just an inconvenience; it represents a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the town’s residents. The local authorities must take immediate action to rectify this situation and restore the town’s rightful place as a vibrant and secure community.

Failure to do so will only perpetuate the “Dark Capital” moniker and hinder the overall development of the Savannah Region.

