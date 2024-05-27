Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is due to arrive in Accra today, May 27, 2024, ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Addo took charge after Chris Hughton’s tenure following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

He is set to fully assume his responsibilities after departing from Borussia Dortmund.

Having signed a 34-month contract with the possibility of extending it for another 24 months, the 43-year-old coach is determined to lead Ghana’s team forward.

In March, Addo guided the Black Stars in matches against Nigeria and Uganda, resulting in a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda.

After these matches, Addo returned to Germany to conclude his time with Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund, receiving tribute during their last Bundesliga encounter against SV Darmstadt 98.

Now, he is ready to step into his role as the full-time coach of the Black Stars.

Upon his arrival, Addo is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10, 2024.

Currently, ranked 4th in Group I with one victory and one draw in the initial two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana is aiming for wins in these upcoming games to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.