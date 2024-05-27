Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has publicly endorsed Guru for President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Ghana.

During the school’s Pent Hall Week Artiste Night on Friday, May 24, Sarkodie urged the student body to vote for Guru.

He stated that, Guru’s leadership would improve the school and enhance opportunities for creative individuals.

“If you want me to come here again, then make Guru the President of the SRC,” he stressed.

Guru joins the list of celebrities vying for position in tertiary institutions.

Notably, Samini led the SRC at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and now Guru aspires to do the same at the University of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

