Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy has endorsed Joshua Akuffo Dampare ahead of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG)’s Presidential elections slated for August this year.

The Bhim nation President was seen on stage with Joshua at a program at GIMPA on Friday night, urging delegates to vote for him in August when they go to the polls.

Joshua Akuffo Dampare, son of the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is a 5th year medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking to the media after the event, Joshua said “I’m inspired by the idea of being able to drive meaningful impact by spearheading initiatives that advocate for the holistic development of every student, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met”.

As the USAG elections approach, Joshua aims to focus on initiatives that promote student welfare, academic excellence, and comprehensive support systems within the university community.