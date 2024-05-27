Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is set to lead a massive demonstration over SSNIT’s sale of hotels to Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

The protest set for June 18 is to impress on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to speed up the probe into the transaction.

Mr Ablakwa who disclosed this in an interview on Joy FM Super Morning Show (SMS) said he has already notified the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, the latest document in his possession has revealed that SSNIT is going ahead with the transaction, adding that CHRAJ has not stopped the parties despite his petition.

“So I want us to scale up the public agitation. The demo will come off on 18th June 2024 at 9:00 and the starting point is in front of Labadi Beach Hotel, proceed through La Palm then to Ministries and end at the Jubilee House were I intend to deliver a petition to the President,” he announced.

Mr. Ablakwa noted that, all the parties involved in the sale and purchase of the hotel are Akufo-Addo’s appointees, hence a petition to the presidency because of his silence on the matter.