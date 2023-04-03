Tamale City Football Club players were attacked by Aduana Stars fans on Sunday following their defeat in Dormaa in the matchday 25 games in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The home recorded a 1-0 win to stretch their lead at the top. The ‘Ogya’ lads needed a 90+10 added minutes to seal the win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The team bus was vandalized. Players also had bandages wrapped around their heads following the attack.

Tamale city player Issac Mensah hit with a stone in the eyes by Aduana supporters,the player is fighting for his eyes.

There was also a video of the team bus moving while stones were being pelted at them by unknown persons when they were moving out of Dormaa after the game.

Tamale Cities team bus allegedly attacked by Aduana stars supporters

This is the second time in two home games that Aduana FC have played additional ten minutes, also scoring an equalizer in the ninth minute of added time against Real Tamale United a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to react to the unfortunate incident at Dormaa.