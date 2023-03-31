Former Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has described himself as the most insulted political communicator in Ghana.

According to him, he is verbally abused anytime he appears on radio or TV for a political discussion.

However, he said he has developed a tough skin to endure all the insults hurled at him because of the love he has for the party and his commitment to serve.

Mr Boahen was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He stated that, he is of a strong conviction that his sacrifices will pay off and he will probably be honoured with an appointment in the next NDC government.

“Some of us have given off our best to the NDC, our time, money and receiving beatings but I want to boast that one day if the party comes into power, I will be credited for our victory. I want my children and family members to be proud of my strive,” he said.

Kwaku Boahen made the comment while reacting to the outcome of the Ministerial approval last Friday which has left a sour taste in the mouth of many NDC supporters.

Though many are proposing the supposed 31 MPs who went against the party’s directive be punished, he urged calm among party supporters.

To Mr. Boahen, it is important for the party to forget what has happened, leave it in the past and focus on the most important thing which is to ensure their victory in 2024.

