The Amansie South District, is moving to create a pad bank, a pool of sanitary items that will cater for the menstrual needs of needy girls in the area.
District Chief Executive for area, announced this after Luv FM’s flagship programme, Luv in the Morning, donated sanitary pads valued at 80 thousand Cedis to girls in the district.
Clement Opoku Gyamfi revealed a pad bank set up by the assembly will help curtail period poverty in the district.
Luv FM reached out to the girls with reusable and disposable pads in commemoration of the 2023 World Menstrual Day.
Teenage pregnancy remains a major challenge in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, forcing a lot of girls to drop out of school.
In 2023 the district recorded 621 teenage pregnancies representing 14.4% of the over 4,000 teenage girls in area.
According to the Gender Education Officer, Victoria Ofori Botah, “majority of girls drop out of school due to period poverty leading to teenage pregnancy
Men always take advantage of this needy girls”
The host and production team of LUV FM’s flagship programme, “LUV-In-the-Morning” donated 1,130 reusable Eco-Me reusable pads ,600 period panties, 10 boxes of disposable pads,100 pieces of bathing pails and a box of soap.
The gesture worth over 80,000 cedis is to help keep girls in school and reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy.
Host of Luv in the morning, David Akuetteh explains the motive of the gesture.
“We decided to come here this year, because of the figures from the district director of health
We did the same at Amansie Central and there’s been an improvement and we’re hoping this donation will curtail teenage pregnancy, ” he said
The District Chief Executive Officer for the Amansie South District pledged to initiate a pad bank in the district to bridge the period poverty gap in the community.
Clement Opoku Gyamfi believes ” the project will improve accessibility of sanitary pads for needy girls”
Some of the students who benefited from the gesture spoke to Luv news.
Lily, a student, says, ” Due to the high price of pad anytime I go to my dad he complains about the cost
I’m thankful to Luv fm for donating the reusable pads to our school”
Another said, ” I have never used a reusable pad, I’m happy I got to see one today”
Sponsors who supported the initiative after an appeal was made on Luv FM promised to continue to collaborate with the station to end period poverty.
Luv Fm commended individuals, groups and organizations for responding to the call to help end period poverty.
The donors include Consolidated Bank Ghana, Alfred Kofi Bingo, CEO – Bingodee Company Limited, Amansie Rural Bank PLC, GRA – Ashanti Region, Lawyer Alfred Quarshie-Majesty Law Consult and Calvary Chambers, Dr. Gabriel Sakyi Kwofie, CEO-Living Waters Hospital, Dr. Christian Kukoro and children, Children of Irene Baffoe-Bonnie and Joel Bruce Harimat Supermarket (Ahenema Kokoben).
Others include Dr. James Amoah-Dankwa (Cardiologist, KATH), Apple Valley Int. School, Kumasi, WISTEMGh- KNUST, Dr. Angelina Sylverken, Tirah Foundation, Female Federation of Lawyers, Ashanti Bar Association, Prudence Serwaa Doe, St. George’s Church Women Fellowship, Asante Krobea Chambers, Lawyer Emmanuel Osei-Abu Bonsrah, Dr. James Amoah Dankwah, Cardiologist-KATH, Mansuru of Blackman and Keren Happuch.