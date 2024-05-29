The Amansie South District, is moving to create a pad bank, a pool of sanitary items that will cater for the menstrual needs of needy girls in the area.

District Chief Executive for area, announced this after Luv FM’s flagship programme, Luv in the Morning, donated sanitary pads valued at 80 thousand Cedis to girls in the district.

Clement Opoku Gyamfi revealed a pad bank set up by the assembly will help curtail period poverty in the district.

Luv FM reached out to the girls with reusable and disposable pads in commemoration of the 2023 World Menstrual Day.

Teenage pregnancy remains a major challenge in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, forcing a lot of girls to drop out of school.

In 2023 the district recorded 621 teenage pregnancies representing 14.4% of the over 4,000 teenage girls in area.

According to the Gender Education Officer, Victoria Ofori Botah, “majority of girls drop out of school due to period poverty leading to teenage pregnancy

Men always take advantage of this needy girls”

The host and production team of LUV FM’s flagship programme, “LUV-In-the-Morning” donated 1,130 reusable Eco-Me reusable pads ,600 period panties, 10 boxes of disposable pads,100 pieces of bathing pails and a box of soap.

The gesture worth over 80,000 cedis is to help keep girls in school and reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy.

Host of Luv in the morning, David Akuetteh explains the motive of the gesture.

“We decided to come here this year, because of the figures from the district director of health

We did the same at Amansie Central and there’s been an improvement and we’re hoping this donation will curtail teenage pregnancy, ” he said

The District Chief Executive Officer for the Amansie South District pledged to initiate a pad bank in the district to bridge the period poverty gap in the community.

Clement Opoku Gyamfi believes ” the project will improve accessibility of sanitary pads for needy girls”