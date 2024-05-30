The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has revealed that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has not yet decided on selling 60% of its shares in four of its hotels to anyone.

Interacting with the media after a closed-door meeting with the SSNIT board on Thursday, May 30, TUC’s Secretary-General Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, however added that the Trust is still considering proposals.

Nonetheless, he reiterated the union’s non-negotiable position that the transaction must be cancelled for broader consultations.

“SSNIT says that they have not made a decision to sell the stake of SSNIT in these four hotels to anyone. They are still considering proposals and given what has happened, they are listening.

“And so this meeting was one of the sessions that allowed them to listen. And our advice was very simple and straightforward forward that given what has happened, ‘cancel the deal’,” he informed the media.

Many groups and individuals, including the Trades Union Congress, have condemned the transaction since it came to light that Rock City Hotel, owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has won a bid to procure a 60% stake in the four hotels.

This was after the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa lodged a formal petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations surrounding the sale of the hotels.

This prompted the Union to petition the SSNIT board, who then called for a meeting, although labour is represented by four people on the SSNIT board.

Following the meeting, the union pledged to help the Trust rebuild its image which has been dented amidst the controversy. Dr Baah noted that the meeting was fruitful and TUC is willing to work closely with SSNIT to ensure that investments made by the Trust are safe.

“We want to work together as stakeholders – Organised labour, SSNIT board, employer and government – to ensure that our investment in SSNIT is sustainable so that whoever contributes to SSNIT when they retire they do not doubt in their minds that their pension is secure,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo cautioned the management of SSNIT to cancel the deal.

According to him, the TUC is not convinced and stands by its word of not agreeing for stakes in the hotels to be sold.

“They dare not. We’ve told them in plain language that they dare not go ahead with this deal. With or without stakeholder meetings, they dare not go ahead with this deal.

He insisted further that the time is ripe for workers to have control over SSNIT since they are contributors to the Trust.

“This is our money and we will take control. …We’re going to ask for a total restructure of SSNIT because this is not how you should manage workers’ money, this is not government money, it is the money of workers.

“So why is the government appointing a Board Chair? It is not government money, it is our money. So workers must appoint who is supposed to steer our affairs for us,”he stated.

Meanwhile, the Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah is set to engage labour leaders on the issue after organized labour petitioned President Akufo-Addo about the matter.

The president’s goal is to find a mutually acceptable solution to the dispute, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders are considered.

