Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, stylishly swerved trouble when a fan he invited on stage threw her backside at him.

While the superstar was busily entertaining his fans, the vixen attempted to distract him as she bent over in an attempt to grind him.

But, Adekunle seemed taken aback for a second as he dodged the backside and headed to the crowd stand.

He gestured with his hands that he was trying to avoid trouble knowing very well his wife, Simi was backstage.

The video has sparked online debate on how Adekunle balances his craft and family.

While others believed he acted unprofessionally and subjected the vixen to embarrassment, a chunk of netizens have applauded him for respecting his wife and status as a married man.

Watch video below:

