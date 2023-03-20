Popular Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Adekunle Gold, has gifted his mum a new house on her birthday.

The “High” crooner threw a fitting birthday party for his mother who turned a year older on the 16th of March, 2023.

His musician wife, Simi and other A-listers graced the event which saw his mum dressed in a remarkably stunning outfit.

During the party, AG Baby, as he’s fondly called, presented his mother a box which was beautifully decorated and tied with a ribbon.

Upon opening the gift box, she found the house papers with her name as the owner.

This greatly warmed the heart of his mother who raised the paper for the party attendees to see.

News of the house gift was disseminated by popular comedienne, Kiekie who had attended the birthday party.

See her post below: