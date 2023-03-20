A lovely video of Christian Atsu’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio smiling has surfaced on social media as it warms the hearts of many others.

This comes after she arrived in the country on the night of March 16, 2023, with her mother and three children to bury the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu.

While in a mourning state, many people were pleased to see her smile after videos of her crying heavily during Atsu’s burial service went viral.

In the video, the young lady who recorded the video stated that she was the sister in-law of Marie-Claire.

While hugging as the video was being recorded, she urged Marie-Claire that she was with her as she mourns the passing of her deceased husband.