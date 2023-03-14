It’s the birthday of footballer Stephen Appiah’s wife and he isn’t missing the opportunity of making her feel special.

The ever-gorgeous Madam Hannah Appiah is refusing to grow, and even in her prime age, she still looks very beautiful.

Stephen Appiah shared some photos to celebrate his “super beautiful wife”, and fans agree with his description

The photo grid has the footballer and his wife smiling warmly to the cameras.

Stephen Appiah married his childhood sweetheart some 23 years ago yet they are still waxing strong.

Together, the celebrity couple have been blessed with four children.

Watch the post below:

READ ALSO