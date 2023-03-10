Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has celebrated her last son, Nana Kwadwo, as he chalks a new age.

Nana Kwadwo, an actor in the TV series Sankofa, who is popularly known as Nana 2, turned 14 years on March 9, 2023.

As part of Nana 2’s birthday celebration, his mother showed him some love in a social media photo.

In the photo, Nana 2 has grown into a handsome young man. He wore a summer shirt over a pair of blue shorts. Sitting and posing, the young actor held a pair of spectacles he used to match his look.

Sharing the photo, the actress said: “Happy birthday to my baby boy may God bless your new age.”