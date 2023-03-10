Hollywood actor Idris Elba has shared his experience in Ghana in a way that captivated his foreign audiences.

The actor, who was in Ghana for a documentary on gold, settled for the Ashanti Region, also known as the land of gold.

His work caught the eye of the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who gave him a special invitation to participate in the festival and feast with royalty.

Detailing his experience on the Colbert Late Show, Idris Elba, said the Akwasidae festival and its culture in general was “beautiful and fascinating”.

Unbeknownst of the tradition, Idris arrived at the venue in a pair of jeans, but he was quickly adorned with the rich Kente and ornaments to fit the status quo.

He recounted to the audiences how he was taught to drape the wear over his shoulders, and how he struggled to keep it intact being his first time wearing the traditional garment.

Idris Elba got his audiences oohing and aahing when he described the symbolic meaning of the kente and why it should be draped below the shoulder upon meeting the ruler.

However, the best part for Idris was when he was received with warm reception, and photos which were flooded on social media attest to that fact.

If given a second chance, the biracial West African from Ghana and Sierra Leone would be sighted in next year’s event

