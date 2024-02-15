Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has held a productive meeting with renowned actor Idris Elba and his team to discuss strategies to enhance financial inclusion within Ghana’s creative arts sector.

The meeting, which took place at the Jubilee House centered on the creative arts economy in Africa and the need to ensure that Ghanaian artistes are integrated into the global financial ecosystem.

Dr. Bawumia lectured on the importance of providing opportunities for Ghanaian creatives to monetize their talents and receive fair compensation for their work, particularly in the international market.

One of the key topics for discussion was the proposed implementation of a new financial system leveraging blockchain technology.

This innovative system aims to empower African artistes by facilitating global payments for their music and arts, regardless of their location or where their work is used commercially.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana’s advanced digital payments infrastructure as a key factor in the potential success of this initiative.

He expressed confidence that the new system, expected to be launched later this year, will help unlock opportunities for Ghanaian creatives to thrive on the global stage.

The Vice President extended his gratitude to Idris Elba for his dedication to advancing the African creative arts economy.