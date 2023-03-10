Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has urged the western film industry to stop casting Black Americans as Africans in their movies.

According to her, western filmmakers can use A-list actors from Africa and close the gap.

Speaking with Joy Entertainment at the Women of Valour event, Omotola asked western filmmakers not to portray Africans as different people and encouraged Africans to stand up for themselves.

“The west also needs to understand our complexity and be a little more open to working with us. When you have roles for Africans, stop casting Americans as Africans. It makes no sense.

“We have to stand up for ourselves when we see movies where people are speaking as Africans in a different way. Who talks like that in Africa? These things are archaic, they are old and we should fight to stop them.

She added: “I pray we are that era now where African actors and filmmakers will be respected for what they bring to the table and we can really foster collaboration.”

Women of Valour which was created by Nana Aba Anamoah is a project is aimed at bringing together strong, courageous women to share their stories of triumph, loss, and everything in between.

The event which came off on March 7, saw Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, Ghanaian entrepreneur Eugenia Baffour Bankoh, Business executive and communication professional, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and others tell their stories under the theme “Untold stories of courage”.

