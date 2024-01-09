Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian event organiser who recently attempted to break Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon, is unfazed by criticism after naming Kuami Eugene as her crush.

Afua Asantewaa had in an interview with Joy Prime expressed her admiration for Kuami Eugene’s music talent.

She told the interviewer IB Ben Bako that “Kuami Eugene is my crush oo.”

According her, when highlife musician Kuami Eugene paid a visit to her at the Akwaaba Village during her sing-a-thon performance, she could not even remember some of her lyrics at the mere sight of the Rockstar.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” she quipped.

Afua added that, her husband was aware of her fondness of Kuami Eugene.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she further noted.

This, however, has stoked debate on social media on the propriety or otherwise of a married woman to publicly describe a man other than her partner as her crush. While some believe having a crush on someone is not deep, others have slammed Afua for making that comment.

Responding to the trolls and backlash on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Aaaw, jokes turn bitter pills. Husby sef his crush is Omotola (honey will say ah bebe). Don’t give yourselves headache wai na life is too short. Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana and Tour Ghana to know Ghana.”

About Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian event organizer and media personality, recently set out to break Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon for an individual at an event held at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

She endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to surpass the 105 hours record set by an Indian artiste Sunil Waghmare in 2012. She ended at 7:00am on Friday, December 29, 2023.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, she had sung for five days, six hours, 55 minutes and three (3) seconds. She decided to sing only Ghanaian songs to promote Ghanaian music.

Her event attracted a lot of celebrities and public figures including Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Shatta Wale, Samini, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Adina, Sista Efya, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, among others.

At present, Afua is awaiting results of her attempt from the Guinness World Records after submitting the entire work to them for assessment.

