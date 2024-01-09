Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says President Akufo-Addo should not expect a congratulatory message from former President John Mahama for his 2020 election victory.

According to him, the President should rather channel his energy into bringing to book the perpetrators who killed eight people during the 2020 elections.

“Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be implementing the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry which he himself set up, that interrogated the actors and victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election violence and not be worried over congratulations from our flagbearer,” he said.

Addressing the nation on Constitution Day, President Akufo-Addo recounted that three years after the election, which gave him his second term, he is still awaiting a congratulatory message from his main opponent, John Mahama.

This call came up during a press conference organised by the NDC on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Addressing the media, the party Chairman was emphatic that such a message would be the last thing Mr Mahama would consider adding that “we will not congratulate anybody who murders Ghanaians to secure power.”

“Similarly, he must not only be apologizing to the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi for disenfranchising them in 2020, but also he must be ensuring that their representation in Parliament is restored.”

The Chairperson further described his party as victims of violence perpetrated by the governing NPP.

Speaking at the press conference, the Chairperson alleged that the NPP is, in fact, the main culprit disturbing the peace the nation enjoys during elections.

He urged stakeholders to call out President Akufo-Addo and his associates who are responsible.

According to him, the members of the NDC, who are often at the receiving end of this violence, are only forced to defend themselves after being initially attacked by the NPP.

“We are the victims of violence and yet when the moral and civil societies speak, they either engage in equalisation and call all of us to ensure peaceful elections or telling us in the NDC who are the victims to ensure that the oppressor has peace, but we say never again.”