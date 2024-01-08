Kuami Eugene is my crush – Afua Asantewaa 

Afua Asantewaa has expressed her admiration for Kuami Eugene’s music talent in an interview with Joy Prime.

Afua who recently attempted to break Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon, told IB Ben Bako that she is so fond of the highlife musician, a reason she performed some of his songs during her sing-a-thon attempt.

“Kuami Eugene is my crush oo,” she told IB.

She recounted that when Kuami Eugene paid a visit to her at the Akwaaba Village during her sing-a-thon performance, she could not even remember some of her lyrics at the mere sight of the Rockstar.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” she quipped.

Afua added that her husband is aware of her fondness of Kuami Eugene.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she further noted.

Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian event organizer and media personality, recently set out to break Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon for an individual at an event held at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

She endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to surpass the 105 hours record set by an Indian artiste Sunil Waghmare in 2012. She ended at 7:00am on Friday, December 29, 2023.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, she had sung for five days, six hours, 55 minutes and three (3) seconds. She decided to sing only Ghanaian songs to promote Ghanaian music.

Her event attracted a lot of celebrities and public figures including Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Shatta Wale, Samini, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Adina, Sista Efya, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, among others.

At present, Afua is awaiting results of her attempt from the Guinness World Records after submitting the entire work to them for assessment.