A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stated some people have always perceived him to be arrogant.

However, the former Minister for Food and Agriculture has said that is untrue.

Dr Akoto made these remarks during a public lecture on the future of Ghana’s economy on Monday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“For those who know me well, I’m known to be confident, very passionate and to have strong views on many subjects.

“Frequently, I have often been perceived as too serious and arrogant but that is far from the reality in fact, I am a very friendly person, open-hearted and affable person,” he said.

Dubbed The future of the economy of Ghana, the former Minister shared insights into building the agricultural sector into a bedrock for financing the development of other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

On his motivation to be a public servant, Dr Akoto said it was borne out of monitoring his father at an early stage of his life.

“Watching my father’s commitment to public service both as a traditional leader and modern political leader at the time defined the key moments in my life as I grew up.

“He instilled in me the passion for service and to serve my motherland with all within me even if it costs me an arm and a leg,” he touted.

Dr Akoto is one of the NPP stalwarts eyeing the flagbearership position of the party for the 2024 elections.

Besides him and Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Kwabena Agyapong, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Joe Ghartey and Mr Boagye Agyarko have all declared their intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP but the party is yet to come out with a date for the presidential primaries.

However, he has noted that at the core of his vision for Ghana when given the nod to lead the UP Tradition and subsequently become the President of the Republic, is the prioritisation of public resources to the agricultural sector.

