Former President John Agyekum Kufour was seen wearing a warm smile during the burial service of his late wife, Madam Theresa Kufuor.

Since the passing of the former First Lady, condolences from dignitaries, both local and international, have poured in to comfort the grieving widower.

A solemn ceremony was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, where dignitaries have gathered to pay their respects to late Theresa Kufuor.

The atmosphere was one of reverence as friends and well-wishers throng the venue to honor her memory.

Former President Kufour smiled during the event to bid farewell to his late wife. His conduct many believe is a show of strength and resilience in this difficult time.

The final funeral rite for the former First Lady is scheduled to take place on November 18 at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Check the photos out:

Nduom pays last respect to Theresa Kufuor

Afriyie Akoto, Addai Nimoh’s mood at Theresa Kufuor’s funeral