The founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has joined scores of mourners to pay last respect to late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor, who died aged 87, was laid in state at the forecourt of the State House November 16, 2023, for filing past.

Dr Nduom fought back his tears as he filed past the casket with other mourners.

Dignitaries from around the world, government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, traditional and religious leaders have gathered at the State House to mourn the late wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dr Nduom was a former Energy and Public Sector Reform Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

ALSO READ: