The state burial ceremony for the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor brought together high-profile personalities from across the length and breadth of the country.

The solemn event is taking place at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra to honor her.

Subsequently, on November 18, the final funeral rites for the former First Lady will be conducted at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Mrs. Kufuor peacefully passed away at her residence in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on October 1 at the age of 87.

Below are some images from the event: