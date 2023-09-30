Bofoakwa Tano continued their impressive start following their return to the Ghana Premier League.

In their matchday three games, Bofoakwa hosted Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday afternoon.

After 90 minutes of action, the home side recorded a 1-0 win against the Phobians to maintain their unbeaten start in the ongoing campaign.

Our 46 games unbeaten Home run is extended as we clinch a great victory against @HeartsOfOakGH at our fortress courtesy a stupendous goal by Saaka after been put through by Mwankurinah. Crazy scenes at the Coronation Park. #BofoAba #Adepa pic.twitter.com/TTSNrqt2e1 — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) September 30, 2023

The clash between this traditional giant from the Bono region and the Phobians drew a massive crowd to the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

However, in the 46th minute, Bofoakwa’s captain, Dauda, delivered the decisive blow with the only goal of the game.

This victory propelled Bofoakwa Tano to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with seven points out of a possible nine after three matchdays.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak find themselves with just three points from their opening three fixtures, having suffered their second defeat of the season.

Bofoakwa Tano, who now has 7 points will hope to maintain their fine start when they travel to play Accra Lions in the matchday four games while Hearts of Oak host Dreams FC.