Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has rubbished rumours and reports that claim he betrayed the former MP for his constituency when he contested him in 2015 and won.

Mr George defeated the long-serving MP for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, in the race for the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries on November 22, 2015.

Certified results by the Electoral Commission showed Mr George polling 4,910 votes representing 63.4 per cent of valid votes cast to end the parliamentary career of Mr Mensah who had been in Parliament since 1997. Mr Mensah polled 2,831 votes representing 36.5 per cent of valid votes cast.

Reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, Mr George disclosed that he had an agreement with Mr Mensah that he will run for the position prior to him picking up the forms for the primaries.

He added that out of respect, he visited Mr Mensah’s office to officially inform him but the latter didn’t give him the feedback he expected from him.

Narrating the incident on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, he said though he had served as a campaign manager for Mr Mensah on many occasions, he never betrayed his loyalty and trust.

Hon E. T. Mensah knows what the agreement was. And if you talk to people who were branch executives at Ningo-Prampram in NDC in 2013 they will tell you. In 2012, when he run, I literally was his campaign manager running on the field for him and after we won he told them, this is your next MP.

The day Mahama came to old Ningo to outdoor him [E. T. Mensah], go and look for the pictures. When President Mahama held his hand to raise it, he [E. T. Mensah] also raised mine because at the time Ningo was boiling. They had created a new district and the people thought the capital should be at Ningo and they thought he had used his office to move it to Prampram and they had refused to go to the assembly. There was an understanding. He told them I will be the next MP. And from 2013 to 2014, funerals and every activity all credited to him, he will rather send me… that the people needed to know me.

And in 2015, the year of the primaries, after three years of that declaration that he had made, he said I am a small boy but we had an agreement if you have changed your mind, it’s only fair that you call me and have a conversation with me but to have a public meeting and declare your intention without any convo with me when I had built a movement for three years… I was not going to back down so I went to his office at the old castle to officially inform him that I was going to run.

And even that day I was hoping he will see me and give me the respect that was due me but he didn’t say anything; he said it’s okay he has heard.

If this is the way we want it to go down then we battle to the end so I didn’t betray anyone. I stuck to an agreement. An agreement that several people knew. I can mention names. Ni Lante Vanderpuye was told by E. T. Mensah… you can call him now.

When I hear the betrayal it’s a no. I am loyal to the core. My loyalty isn’t stupid and neither blind. If you try to cross me I won’t let you, Mr George said.

