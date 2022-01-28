Gospel act, Diana Asamoah, has once again served her fans with an eye-popping video of her bridal look.

Miss Asamoah has for some time now been making the headlines with her stunning looks and makeup and that has got many talking.

This is because she had years ago preached against the wearing of make-up and described it as a sin and hindrance to heaven.

But in response to the diverse comments her new lifestyle had garnered recently, she disclosed she wears make-up because she now understands Christianity better.

In the latest video sighted on Instagram, she was all glammed up beaming with smiles as a stylist helped to fix her wig.

