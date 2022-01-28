The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Mahama.

This was on Tuesday at his office at Cantonments, Accra to introduce himself as the new head of the EU Mission.

Discussions during the visit were centered on insecurity and the raging political instability in the West African sub-region due to coup d’états, banditry and terrorism.

Other issues included the state of the Ghanaian economy, the controversial E-levy, education, unemployment, government’s intolerance of dissenting views, the bastardisation of state institutions and constitutional review.

Mr Mahama in his welcome address thanked the EU for their continuous support to Ghana and wished the ambassador the best during his tour of duty.

Present at the meeting were 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia among others.