Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama on Sunday led a delegation to commiserate with the family of Alhaji Mahama Fuseini as they buried him.

The deceased, Alhaji Mahama Fuseini

Other members of the delegation included 2020 running mate; Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Ellembelle MP; Emmanuel Armah Buah, National Chairman; Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former Secretary; Hudu Yahaya, among others.

Alhaji Fuseini passed on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The deceased was a leading member of the NDC who served in various capacities including the Western Regional Organiser and Regional Vice-Chairman.

He was also the National Executive member of the Zongo caucus amongst others.