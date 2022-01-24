A ‘never have I ever’ segment of Adom TV‘s entertaining weekend show, Ahosepe Xtra got musician Akwaboah revealing some deep secrets about himself.

Among the things he revealed that got him thinking hard was his confession of searching up pornographic content including sex positions.

Rather than the sexual gratification people find on such sites, Akwaboah said he ‘googled’ basically for educative purposes.

He told host Black I that such incidents happened when he was relatively younger, and at a time when peer pressure was unavoidable.

“I heard stories and names but I didn’t know what it was or how it looked like so obviously, I wanted to learn more”.

Akwaboah claimed it was not to equip himself with the skills when he decides to practice but to feed his curiosity and have stories to share when ‘boys boys’ brought up such conversations.

He, however, revealed he had a favourite from the different positions he learned, a favorite he failed to make mention on the show.

The I Do Love You composer also indicated during the interview that he has a crush on a Ghanaian celebrity.

He said when he began developing affection for the actress whose name he failed to give, it was her smile that intrigued him.

Akwaboah disclosed he has met his on-screen crush once but, surprisingly, did not behave out of character.

Coming from a family blessed with music, Akwaboah remarked that he would have no problem mentoring his son to follow his steps.

Despite following his father on tours at a tender age of 10, the father-of-one said he will only give a nod to his 8-year-old son after he attains a certain educational height.