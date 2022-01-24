Four committees have been inaugurated to plan for the observance of the one-week rites for the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng.

The planning will also include that of the Queenmother of the paramountcy, Nana Yaa Daani II.

The Omanhene passed on August 10, last year while the Queenmother passed nearly two weeks ago.

The one-week observance has been scheduled for March 7, this year but the dates for the final funeral rites are yet to be determined.

Committees

The committees are protocol and security, publicity, hospitality/reception and finance.

The protocol and security committee is chaired by the Gyasehene, Nana Twumasi Danquah, and the committee will identify all chiefs, queen mothers, individuals, organisations and groups to be invited for the one-week rites and the funeral.

It will also provide details of names and chief mourners that will appear on posters, invitation cards, radio and television commercials as well as ensuring security of persons and properties before, during and immediately after each event.

The Apegyahene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Duah, is heading the publicity committee assigned to undertake all public relations works before, during and after the event.

The committee will also provide accreditation for individuals and groups of people who may require them and at the time design and provide all materials needed to inform and invite all sympathisers, in collaboration with the protocol and security committee.

The hospitality and reception committee has been placed under the care of Opanin Kwasi Okyere to organise receptions/refreshments for guests and sympathisers, identify and recommend accommodation facilities for guests.

It will also plan and undertake or recommend all works to give a facelift to the town and the palace environs, in particular.

The finance committee, which is being headed by Mr Gabby Asare Okyere Darko, has been entrusted to provide the budget for each event.

The committee is also to raise the needed funds as recommended in the budget and ensure judicious use of funds raised for the events.

Addressing the committees at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua last Friday, the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who has assumed leadership role towards organising the burial and funeral rites of Daasebre Oti Boateng, his brother, and the queen mother, entreated the committees to immediately start work, especially towards the observance of the one-week rites.

He explained that it was because they had only six weeks away from those rites to be performed.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State, also reminded the committees that they would continue to work after the one-week observance for the final funeral rites.

To ensure the successful implementation of all planned activities, the Juabenhene urged the committees to submit all their work plans to him for verification within two weeks.

The Apegyahene, who is in charge of the publicity committee, responded on behalf of the committee members and gave an assurance that they would execute the task assigned to them with passion.