Four security personnel who were arrested in Bole for stealing during the fourth phase of Operation Koundanlgou have been interdicted.

The four include Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Awuku Kumi Joseph age 39, Constable Appiah Christian Junior 24yrs, G/Constable Apraku Augustine 28yrs and G/Constable Owusu Ansah Richmond 30yrs.

Assistant Inspector of Immigration Awuku Kumi Joseph.

The interdiction, according to the Savannah Regional Police Command, follows investigations into the matter to serve as deterrence to other personnel.

The personnel were arrested on November 29, 2021, and found with phones and sums of cash suspected to have been stolen from some miners arrested at a galamsey site in the area.

Constable Appiah was found with GHS4,135.00 and Constable Apraku and Owusu Ansah with smartphones while the immigration officer had cash of GHS 10,880.

The suspects were detained at the Savannah regional police custody and the exhibit was retained for further investigation.