Former President John Mahama is set to launch a memorial heritage in honour of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The establishment named John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial

Heritage was announced by a group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of the former President.

The launch has been scheduled to take place at the Cedi Conference Centre, the University of Ghana on February 1, 2022.

The Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organization anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability, and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.

It will be chaired by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region.

Senior Economist and elder statesman, Mr Kwame Pianim, is also expected to deliver the main speech at the launch themed The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on.

There will be thematic presentations by Professor Akua Kuenyehia, former President of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, Professor Francis Dodoo, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and four-time Olympian.

Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies will also be present.

