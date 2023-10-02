Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has joined scores of Ghanaians in mourning the former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

In a statement, Dr Bawumia said he received the news of her death with sadness.

He added that, he and his wife, Samira are pained by the death of a woman they considered a major light in their personal and national lives.

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, Dr. Bawumia extended condolence to her widower, former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor, died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1.

She was 87.

