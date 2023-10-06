Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his condolences over the passing of two stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Enoch Teye Mensah and Dr Sydney Laryea.

ET Mensah, a long-standing member of the NDC and Ghana’s longest-serving Youth and Sports Minister, died on October 1 while receiving treatment in South Africa.

Dr Sydney Laryea, NDC’s first National Treasurer, passed away a day later after a short illness.

Mr. Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections, took to social media to pay tribute to the two individuals.

“Very sad to lose two stalwarts of our great party, Hon. ET Mensah and Dr. Sidney Laryea. Both played key roles in shaping the solid rock our party was built on and anchored today” Mr. Mahama wrote in a post on Facebook

While ET Mensah served as the party’s first National Youth Organiser, Dr. Laryea served as the first National Treasurer. Mahama acknowledged their contributions and offered his deepest condolences to both bereaved families.

Arrangements are currently being made by the respective families for the funerals. ET Mensah’s body is expected to be flown to Ghana on October 7.

In honour of the two deceased individuals, the NDC has directed that flags at all its offices fly at half-mast.