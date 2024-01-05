Asafoanye Odzadan III, a relative of the late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah, expressed disappointment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserting that the party has not adequately honoured Mr. Mensah despite his years of dedicated service.

She emphasized that as a founding member of the party, who worked alongside Nana Konadu and Chairman Jerry [John Rawlings], the NDC should have taken a leading role in organizing his funeral.

However, she lamented that this had not been the case.

Asafoanye Odzadan III based her disappointment on the party’s handling of the funeral preparations after formally informing them.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM during the former Education and Sports Minister’s funeral at the State House forecourt on Friday, she highlighted the disparity between the NDC’s presence during mourning and their absence when the family needed their support.

Credit: Citi FM.

According to her, the NDC failed to actively participate in mourning with the family and only came to greet them.

She credited President Nana Akufo-Addo’s intervention for ensuring a state burial, asserting that without his involvement, the NDC did not show much interest in the funeral arrangements.

She claimed that despite Mr. Mensah’s longstanding association with the NDC, it was only because of his role as a Council of State member that he is now being celebrated, implying that the party did not adequately honor his legacy.

Enoch Teye Mensah passed away in South Africa at the age of 77 on October 1, 2023, after a prolonged battle with illness.

The funeral service at the State House has drawn mourners from across the country and various political affiliations. Credit goes to Citi FM for the information.

ALSO READ: