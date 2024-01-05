A somber gathering was witnessed at the Cantonments Police Mosque as family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their final respects and offer prayers for the late Imoro Muniratu, known fondly as ‘Auntie Muni Waakye.’

Auntie Muni aged 72, passed away on the morning of January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra following a brief illness.

She was initially hospitalized at the SSNIT Hospital due to complaints of leg pain but was transferred to the UGMC when her condition swiftly deteriorated.

The mourners congregated to bid farewell and offer supplications for the departed soul while reflecting on her life and legacy.

Following the prayers and final farewells, she was transported to her hometown in Tamale, where she was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.