Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says he is exercising caution in making promises for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mahama explained that, the current economic conditions restrain him from making extravagant commitments.

Mahama during his address to NDC supporters in Hohoe, Volta Region, last week asserted that, in his view, the Akufo-Addo government has plunged the country into a profound crisis.

“…I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into]. We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done this country, the economy is broke.”

Already, Mr. Mahama has criticized the current administration for what he perceives as unchecked corruption.

In expressing his viewpoint, Mr. Mahama asserted that corruption is rampant and unrestrained, resembling an escaped entity running amok throughout the country.

Speaking to the crowd in Tegbi, the former president pledged that, if elected, his administration would work diligently to eliminate corruption.

Additionally, he issued a caution to party members in positions of authority, emphasizing that he would not protect them if found guilty of corruption.

“Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country. It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it.”

“So I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable. But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority, if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you.”