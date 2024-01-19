A bus carrying about 45 students of the Presbyterian Nurses Training College, Bawku, has been attacked by two gunmen on motorbikes near Binduri in the Upper East region.

A number of students who were injured due to the attack have been rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

This incident is said to have occurred Friday afternoon, and follows the killing of five persons within the past 48 hours.

The students who have just vacated were heading towards Bolgatanga when they were ambushed by the two men on motorbikes.

The bus was reportedly fired upon close to the police barrier at Binduri, according to JoyNews’ Upper East correspondent, Albert Sore.

There were no deaths.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Bawku, Amadu Hamza confirmed the incident to Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story and said the rest of the students who escaped unhurt have been escorted by the Police to Bolgatanga.

Asked what might have triggered the attack, he said gunshots may be heard in Bawku without a cause.

“Bawku has just been like that, at any time or any day, someone can just get up with a gun and start firing at you. By the time the military or police get there, the person is gone,” he added.

