Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante-Twum has revealed that his outfit has officially requested to hold a meeting with the conveners of Save Ghana Football.

This comes after the conveners of Save Ghana Football held a demonstration on Wednesday, February 14 to express their displeasure about the state of football in the country.

The protesters advocated for changes in the football structure and the need to address the poor performances of various national teams, including the Black Stars’ disappointing showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Mr Asante-Twum reacting to the demonstration said they have welcomed the feedback since the media is a key stakeholder in the development of football.

According to him, Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the country’s football governing body has instructed the General Secretary to officially write to request to hold a meeting with the conveners of Save Ghana Football.

“It is very important to take feedback because you cannot say you are working in isolation especially when the media is a key stakeholder in the development of the game,” he said on News File on JoyNews on Saturday.

“None of us at the GFA is against the decision of Saddick Adams, the rest of the conveners and my colleagues to hit the streets to demonstrate to put out a few issues they feel are not helping in the development of football.

“We have taken it in good stride. The President of the Football Association [Kurt Okraku] instructed the Genera Secretary [Prosper Harrison Addo] to respond to the petition officially and also make arrangements for a formal meeting with the conveners of the Save Ghana Football,” he added.

During the demonstration, the protesters submitted a petition to parliament, urging reforms in Ghanaian football.

Meanwhile, another Save Ghana Football is expected to be staged in Kumasi on Friday, February 23.

