The #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration got football enthusiasts charged up in their quest to demand accountability from football people.

The protestors throng the venue with placards which had interesting inscriptions on them for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Some read” ‘Grow our sports not your football club’, ‘Black Stars is not cash out avenue for GFA’, ‘We are no longer a football nation’, ‘Football is the soul of the nation’ among others.

Check out some of the placards below:

